Virat Kohli gets bowled on Santner’s full toss in second Test – WATCH

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli received flak from fans and former cricketers after getting bowled out on a full toss delivery of New Zealand spinner Mitchell Santner in the second IND v NZ Test.

The right-handed batter came in the middle after Santner sent Shubman Gill back to the pavilion for 30 runs off 72 balls, leaving India reeling at 50-2.

However, Kohli failed to contribute to the hosts’ inning as he was dismissed in a bizarre fashion.

His dismissal came on the fourth ball of the 24th over when he failed to read a straight full toss delivery and went for a shot across the line.

The full toss delivery slid under Virat Kohli’s bat and crashed into his middle and leg stumps. The star Indian batter was gone after scoring just one run off nine deliveries.

The reply of the dismissal showed the former Indian captain frustrated with himself while the New Zealand players were visibly shocked to see the bizarre dismissal.

Fans and former Indian cricketers were enraged and bashed the star player for failing to read the length of the delivery.

Mitchell Santner also expressed his surprise over dismissing Virat Kohli on a full toss delivery.

“I was in more of a shock getting Kohli out off a full-toss. He doesn’t usually miss those,” Santner said after the Stumps at Day 2 of the second IND v NZ Test.

“It was slightly slower through the air. I just tried to change it up a little bit, but usually, if you bowl those, they go for six. There was obviously a little bit there, which was nice, and the change of pace was the key today,” he added.

Santer bagged seven wickets to bowl out India for 156 in their first inning after posting a 259-run total on the board at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

The visitors have ended Day 2 on 198/5 in their second inning, and lead India by 301 runs.

It is worth noting here that New Zealand lead the three-match series 1-0 after securing an eight-wicket win for their first test victory in India since 1988 last week.