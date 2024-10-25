Saud Shakeel comes to Pakistan’s rescue with ton in third Test – WATCH

Fans lauded Pakistan vice-captain Saud Shakeel over his valiant ton when Pakistan was struggling in the first inning of the third PAK v ENG Test in Rawalpindi.

The left-handed batter came to the crease when Pakistan were reduced to 46-3 and built crucial partnerships with skipper Shan Masood and wicketkeeping batter Mohammad Rizwan to stabilise the hosts’ inning in the series-deciding game.

Saud Shakeel was involved in several partnerships including a 52-run stand with Rizwan to take Pakistan’s total to 151 before the latter departed after scoring 25 runs.

He was also involved in a crucial 88-run partnership with Noman Ali for the eighth wicket, followed by another stand with Sajid Khan for 72 runs for the ninth wicket.

The Pakistan vice-captain was ultimately dismissed by Gus Atkinson after playing a dominant knock of 134 runs from 223 balls in the third PAK v ENG Test.

Pakistan were bowled out on 344 as Sajid Khan remained unbeaten on 48, taking as many balls.

After Pakistan took a crucial 77-run lead on the second day of the third Test, England were in all sorts of trouble as Sajid drew the first breakthrough for Pakistan when he dismissed Ben Duckett (12) in the fourth over.

Noman Ali then trapped Zak Crawley (2) lbw, with England having scored just 15 runs in their second inning.

The visitors suffered another blow when Noman Ali dismissed Ollie Pope

At the Stumps on Day 2, England were 24/3, trailing Pakistan by 53 runs with Harry Brook and Joe Root unbeaten on three and five, respectively.

The three-match PAK v ENG Test series is levelled 1-1 and the deciding third match is currently underway at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Pakistan suffered a defeat by an innings and 47 runs in the opening game, however, they won the second game to tie the series.