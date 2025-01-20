Maryam Nawaz wishes to expand Honhaar Scholarship Programme to KP, Balochistan

DERA GHAZI KHAN: Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz Sharif launched Honhaar Scholarship Programme in Dera Ghazi Khan on Monday and expressed her wish to provide scholarships to students from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan as well.

During the distribution ceremony, Maryam Nawaz distributed scholarships of more than Rs 30 million among over 1200 students. “I want to give scholarships to the children of KPK and Balochistan. Maryam Nawaz does not ask for anything in return but rather urges you to respect your parents and become their pride.”

Addressing on the occasion, she said provision of quality education and latest technology to the students is top priority of the provincial government.

The chief minister said laptops and e-bikes will be also provided to the students.

Earlier, Maryam Nawaz Sharif announced amazing news for students who score above 65% marks, pledging to give laptops.

She made the announcement on Wednesday at the Honhaar Scholarship distribution ceremony at Government College Women’s University Sialkot.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif said “All children with more than 65% marks will receive laptops. I will personally hand over the laptops to you very soon.”

She said that currently 30,000 Honhaar Scholarships are distributed annually but this number is insufficient and it will be increased by 20,000.

Punjab CM directed the authorities to increase Honahar scholarships to 50,000 in next year’s budget.