Honor announces DeepSeek-R1 support for flagship devices

Honor has introduced the new DeepSeek R1 Network Edition for its devices as the recently released edition differs significantly from the YOYO Assistant-based AI announced earlier.

The feature makes it easier than ever for consumers to interact with the new AI agent.

In China, everyone’s attention is now on DeepSeek AI. For a more effective experience, IT companies are already incorporating the newest AI technologies into their products.

Honor is no exception as it has officially released the DeepSeek R1 Network Edition after integrating the new AI model with the YOYO Assistant.

The primary AI model and the Network Edition differ somewhat. It may combine the features of an internet search engine to search and deliver real-time network information, in addition to responding to logical queries.

Users will quickly receive more thorough and lucid responses to their perplexing questions. Additionally, internet search is supported by the DeepSeek R1 Network Version, which makes it easier for users to explore the Assistant and obtain precise answers instantly.

Devices with DeepSeek R1 Network Edition support

Honor Magic 7

Honor Magic 7 Pro

Honor Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design

Honor Magic V3

Honor Magic Vs3

Honor Magic V2

Honor Magic Vs2

The latest DeepSeek R1 version is now available for the company’s high-end smartphones and foldables. However, it could soon enable other devices.

Keep in mind that in order to use the new DeepSeek R1 Network Edition, the YOYO Assistant app has to be upgraded to the 80.0.1.503 release.

How to access it?

With only one click, users of Honor smartphones may access the DeepSeek R1 Network immediately. It is not necessary for you to download any applications. To access the Search Page, simply slide down the home screen. Tap the Honor Official DeepSeek after typing “DeepSeek.”

Additionally, users may use the DeepSeek capability through Honor Quick Service. Click DeepSeek under AI Agent while the app is open. The R1 (online version) symbol should be tapped. The DeepSeek shortcut may be made on the home screen and accessed with a single tap at a later time.