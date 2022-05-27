Honor Killing: Man shoots wife in the head, alleging of extra marital affiar

Karachi: In a shocking development, a man shot his wife in the head alleging that she had an extra-marital affair, ARY News reported.

According to details, the hear wrenching incident took place near the Garden Headquarters area of Karachi. The man surrendered in the nearby Police station with the weapon after the cold-blooded murder.

According to the police the man killed her wife by shooting two bullets in her head with his father’s licenced pistol.

The murdered woman Bushra was a resident of Manghopir and married the man name Tariq four years ago.

According to details, Tariq claims that Bushra had illegitimate relations with a man named Shahidullah. Bushra was living in the headquarters garden for 40 days, while Tariq’s father is a retired police officer.

