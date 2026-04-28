KARACHI: A video has emerged showing Pakistani crew members held in cramped and deteriorating conditions aboard the hijacked oil tanker Honour 25 off the coast of Somalia.

According to reports, around a dozen individuals are confined in a small room on the vessel, including 11 Pakistani nationals, some of whom are residents of Karachi. The footage highlights the difficult conditions faced by the hostages, sparking concern among their families.

The tanker was hijacked by armed pirates near the Somali coast on April 21. Security officials said the vessel was seized by six gunmen approximately 30 nautical miles offshore. The ship was carrying a total of 17 crew members, including a captain of Indonesian nationality and 11 Pakistanis.

Family members of the hostages have expressed deep distress. Among those on board is Second Engineer Syed Hussain, who had departed from Karachi in January. His family says they have had no contact with him since April 21.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Junaid Anwar Chaudhry has sought a detailed report on the incident and directed relevant authorities to remain in constant contact and closely monitor the situation.

Sources indicate that efforts are underway to secure the release of the Pakistani crew, including coordination with the Somali government. The family of Syed Hussain has appealed to the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Naveed Ashraf for the safe return of their loved ones.

Meanwhile, the affected families have approached the Sindh Governor for assistance.

Sindh Governor Nehal Hashmi stated that the hostages have not been abandoned and assured the families that the government is actively working for the release of their loved ones.

The governor further said that discussions have been held with the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and the Foreign Office, while Pakistan’s embassy remains in contact with relevant international stakeholders. Efforts are also being made through diplomatic channels, including coordination with European Union organizations.