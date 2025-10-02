Hooliganism hits civil hospital as doctors, staff face harassment

KARACHI: Civil Hospital, Sindh’s second-largest hospital, saw violence by some miscreants as senior doctors, staff, and patients claimed they were harassed and beaten by some outsiders, ARY News reported.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

According to the details, the matter was raised by the Additional Medical Superintendent (AMS) of OPD in a letter penned to the Civil Hospital Karachi MS about the ‘harassment and torture’.

The hooligans named Anwar and Kashif harass the female patients in the OPD, demanding bribes for quick consultations and medical test services from the visiting patients who are waiting in the queue daily, AMS alleged in the letter penned to the MS.

It has been revealed in the letter that ‘hooligans’ claim to be representatives of a political party, but the party denies owning them.

Read more: Young doctors announce to shut down OPDs

The Additional MS has requested in his letter that the entry of these individuals be halted and legal action should take place immediately.

Footage showing doctors, staff being subjected to violence by unknown men also emerged online.

On the other hand, the police sources have mentioned that the elements involved in hooliganism in the Civil Hospital belong to the Machar Colony and other areas, led by a person named Qadir.

The individuals, along with the private and trainee recruitments, commit hooliganism. Moreover, they also claim to be related to an influential politician of Sindh, which has not yet been proven, the police mentioned.