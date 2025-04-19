Young doctors announce to shut down OPDs

LAHORE: Young doctors in Punjab have announced shutdown of outpatient departments (OPDs) across the province, ARY News reported.

As per details, OPDs at Children’s Hospital and General Hospitals in Lahore have stopped functioning, while other government hospitals in the city continue to operate their OPDs.

Hospitals like Jinnah, Mayo, and Services Hospital are among those that remain operational. The decision comes after the Grand Health Alliance protesters were dispersed by police yesterday.

Earlier, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz visited Jinnah Hospital Lahore in response to numerous complaints from patients regarding the medical emergency department.

During her inspection, she expressed strong dissatisfaction over the shortage of essential medications and inadequacies in emergency healthcare services. Engaging directly with patients, she gathered firsthand accounts of their struggles and concerns.

This visit aligns with the broader healthcare reforms initiated by Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb, who recently conducted surprise inspections at Jinnah Hospital and Lahore Children’s Hospital to assess service standards and ensure improvements in public healthcare facilities.