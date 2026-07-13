Horrific crime: Man sets neighbour ablaze after marriage refusal in Lahore

LAHORE: In a horrific incident, a man in Lahore set a woman ablaze after she refused to marry him, ARY News reported.

According to the police, the frightening incident occurred within the limits of the Walton police station in Lahore.

The suspect, Khalid, was also injured when the fire caught him.

Police further disclosed that the suspect had been married twice before, but both of his wives had left him due to his behaviour.

Following his divorces, he befriended a woman living in his neighbourhood. The man reportedly demanded that the woman—a mother of three—divorce her husband to marry him, but she categorically refused.

Enraged by her refusal, the suspect doused her in fuel and set her on fire. In a desperate act of bravery, the victim grabbed hold of him as he attempted to flee the scene, causing the fire to spread to him as well.

Both individuals sustained severe burn injuries and were transported to Jinnah Hospital Lahore for treatment, police added.

The woman was affected by burn injuries of almost 60 per cent. The fire burnt the man’s body by 40 percent as well, the hospital doctors informed.

A call was also made to rescue service 1122, and the police arrived at the scene while SP Cantonment and the SHO Walton Asad also reached the spot.

The police have recorded the statement of the victim woman while the police said that, on the woman’s complaint, a First Information Report (FIR) will be lodged.