Horrific footage: RCC bridge collapses in Hunza Valley

Horrific footage has surfaced that showed the moment the RCC bridge collapsed in Gilgit’s Hunza Valley, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The RCC bridge constructed in Hassanabad village of Gilgit’s Hunza Valley collapsed after the scaffolding due to water flow from a glacier.

The bridge can be seen collapsing in the video, however, no casualty or property damage was reported so far as per the police statement.

Police said that relief activities have been started following the incident.

Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) predicted

The temperature in Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is expected to remain 07-09°C higher above normal for the coming 5 to 6 days creating a heat wave type situation in glaciated regions of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), according to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

It is more likely that this heatwave condition will enhance the melting rate of snow and ice which may trigger Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) events and flash floods in the vulnerable area of G-B and KP.

Specifically, the probability of GLOF triggering episodes from Shishper lake reformed in December 2021 has increased.

The role and activities of district governments, relevant local organizations and local communities are advised to remain more vigilant and observe precautionary measures.

