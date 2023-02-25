Horrific: Groom’s brother-in-law dies during wedding ceremony

A horrific video of a man dying because of a heart attack during a wedding ceremony is going viral.

THE VIDEO IS SENSITIVE AND VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED.

The video showed the groom’s brother-in-law Mohammad Rabanni, 40, collapsing while applying turmeric during the haldee ceremony in the Kala Pathar area of the Indian city Hyderabad on February 20.

The deceased, who ran a jewellery shop, was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed during treatment. The festivities turned into mourning and the event was called off.

It is not the first time that people have died during wedding events. Earlier, a man passed away while dancing at a ceremony.

The deceased Manoj Vishwakarma was dancing with the guests in the Paplani Katra area of Varanasi city. He passed out before the video ended.

एक और हंसते-गाते-नाचते मौत LIVE वाराणसी में शादी में डांस करते हुए एक व्यक्ति की मौक़े पर मौत। कितनी ऐसी मौत के बाद हमें एहसास होगा कि इसपर चिंता करने की ज़रूरत है pic.twitter.com/NvwdaXzwk3 — Narendra nath mishra (@iamnarendranath) November 29, 2022

In Rajasthan, a man died when he was grooving at the wedding of his sister-in-law in the Pali district. Moreover, a 51-year-old man passed away during a dance performance in the Devgadh Baria in the Dahod district.

