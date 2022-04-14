Horrific: Headless ‘Hollow man’ spotted in Brooklyn on Google Maps

A Google Maps user has found a bizarre image of an apparent headless man with no legs in a hazmat suit.

A user on Reddit named the headless man the Covid edition of creepy horror bad guy Hollow Man.

Users have been gifted with hundreds of weird sightings and the latest one is a real head-scratcher – or it would be if the person spotted had ahead.

The strange sighting of a hazardous material full-body suit standing in the middle of a road can be seen in the Brooklyn Navy yard in New York City.

In a virtual tour of the area, the suit can be seen having fun, dancing and playing tricks around the area.

There are no clues as to who did this and how it happened, but in one image the suit is spotted leaning against a nearby tree despite having no hands or feet to balance on.

And to make it even weirder, at the end of the road when the suit disappears, a seagull ends up taking its place right in front of the Google Streetcar for a good few hundred yards – although for some reason, as the camera gets closer to the Navy-run area, the seagull ends up being pixelated, presumably to protect its privacy.

There is a short Reddit thread about the sighting, with one comment nicknaming the figure the Covid edition of the classic creepy character Hollow Man.

Noone knows how this took place, considering the area is a very secure Navy-owned area which includes lots of security and building equipment.

