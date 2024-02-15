21.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, February 15, 2024
Horrific: Man mauled to death after entering Lion’s enclosure for selfie

In a shocking incident, a man was mauled to death by a lion after he entered its enclosure to take a selfie.

The incident occurred in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh where a man identified as 38-year-old Prahlad Gujjar from Alwar in Rajasthan, entered the enclosure and attempted to take a photo with the lion.

The lion, named Dongalpur, mauled Gujjar to death before the caretaker could act. A police case has been registered and a post-mortem is being conducted, which will also establish whether Gujjar was in an inebriated state when he entered the enclosure. Gujjar was visiting the zoo alone and authorities are trying to get in touch with his family, said an official.

The zoo has three lions – Kumar, Sundari and Dongalpur – and the last of them was on display on Thursday. Dongalpur has now been moved to a cage and will be kept under observation.

