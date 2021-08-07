HORRIFIC: Two children burnt alive in Karachi garbage dump fire

KARACHI: In a horrific incident, two children were killed in a fire that erupted at a garbage dump in Karachi’s New Mianwali Colony on Saturday, reported ARY News.

According to rescue officials, the bodies of the children have been shifted to a hospital.

The minor victims were identified as five-year-old Mohammad Shah and four-year-old Umar.

It has not yet been determined how the blaze started at the garbage dumping site.

Earlier this week, a 36-year-old woman was allegedly burnt alive by her father, step mother and brother in Karachi’s Pehelwan Goth area.

The deceased woman was identified as 36-year-old Kanwal who had been allegedly burnt alive by her family in the Pehelwan Goth area of Karachi on July 31.

Police registered a murder case under Section 302 over the complaint of her brother. The complainant stated in the First Information Report (FIR) that the stepmother, real father and brother were involved in torching his sister to death.