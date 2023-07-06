Horrific video: 2 killed as giant rocks slide from hill and crush cars

KOHIMA: In a horrific video, giant rocks slid from a hill and crush cars in Nagaland’s Chumoukedima district between Dimapur and Kohima on Tuesday evening, leaving at least two killed and three injured.

The rockslide incident reportedly took place on National Highway 29 near Old Chumoukedima police checkpost around 5 pm on Tuesday amid heavy rains.

The giant rocks completely crushed two cars coming and one of the boulders went on to topple another car. The horrific footage was captured on a dashboard camera of a car waiting behind.

#WATCH | A massive rock smashed a car leaving two people dead and three seriously injured in Dimapur’s Chumoukedima, Nagaland, earlier today (Viral video confirmed by police) pic.twitter.com/0rVUYZLZFN — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2023

The video was posted by an Indian news agency, ANI, which showed a massive rock rolling down and hitting the cars one after the other and turning them into a heap of metal.

Within a second, another rock can be seen rolling down and hitting a third car – which flipped and hit a truck standing next to it.

One person died on the spot, while another person succumbed to the injuries during treatment at the Referral Hospital, officials told the local media.

Another person was stuck inside one of the cars and the rescue workers were trying to bring him out. The three injured are undergoing treatment at the hospital.

In a tweet, Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio condoled the loss of lives and said the place where the accident occurred is known as “pakala pahar” and is infamous for landslides and rockfalls.

The chief minister said his government is taking all necessary steps to provide emergency services and necessary medical help to the injured. Financial assistance of Rs4 lakh has also been announced for the families of each victim.