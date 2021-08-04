Horrific video of crocodile entering in a house goes viral

JAIPUR: In a horrific incident, an 8-feet-long crocodile entered a house in Indian state of Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur district was later brought under control and rescued by forest department officials after a lot of effort.

As per reports, the crocodile came out of a nearby pond and entered the house as heavy rains lashed the area and the water level rose.

Since then, the video of rescuing the crocodile has gone viral on social media.

In the video, we can see the crocodile crawling and entering the house at a fast pace that created a chaotic situation in the area as people were scared of the reptile. Soon, the forest department was informed about the matter, and the rescue team rushed to the spot. However, it took around two hours for the team to bring the crocodile under control and rescue it.

A large crowd was gathered to watch the rescue operation of the crocodile and people of the area were much relieved after it was brought under control and taken away by the forest department.