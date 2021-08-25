Horrifying video: Ceiling fan falls on family during dinner

A horrifying video showing a ceiling fan falling down on a Vietnamese family while they are having dinner is making rounds on the internet.

The video uploaded on YouTube by ViralHog shows how the family miraculously escaped unharmed as the fan fell right amidst them during dinner.

A young boy seen sitting just between the blades of the fan didn’t receive any injury. The incident occurred in Bac Ninh, Vietnam.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The video was shared with the caption, “The whole family was eating when the ceiling fan fell right between us. Luckily no one was hurt.”

The video shows a family of six enjoying their dinner. One of the boys is looking around and within seconds, the ceiling fan over them drops just on the lap of the child and its blades were just around him.

One of the women can then be seen rushing to the child and hugging him while the others were still in shock. The video has viewed 28,559 times.