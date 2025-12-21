Horror roundup: Movies that defined the genre in 2025

2025 was an absolute feast for horror fans. Big openings, word-of-mouth sleeper hits, and indie surprises made sure no one slept easy this year. From gory slasher thrills to visually insane animated battles, horror had it all. Here’s the roundup you don’t want to miss.

14. The Toxic Avenger

Macon Blair’s reimagining of the Troma classic keeps the heart intact while cranking up the blood, violence, and satire. Peter Dinklage shines as the humble janitor who becomes Toxie, and Kevin Bacon is a delightfully evil billionaire. Elijah Wood and Taylour Paige add to the chaotic fun. Frantic, bizarre, and loaded with love for the original, it’s a treat for fans old and new.

13. Presence

Steven Soderbergh experiments with a first-person ghost story, letting the camera roam a house as unseen spirits create tension. The haunting mystery, written by frequent collaborator David Koepp, mixes supernatural suspense with a subtle murder mystery. A bold, experimental success.

12. Heart Eyes

Josh Ruben combines rom-com charm with slasher thrills. Olivia Holt and Mason Gooding play an adorable couple whose first date turns into a nightmarish game of survival. Supporting performances from Gigi Zumbado, Michaela Watkins, Devon Sawa, and Jordana Brewster elevate this darkly funny genre mashup.

11. Best Wishes to All

Yuta Shimotsu delivers Japanese horror at its most surreal. A young woman visiting her grandparents uncovers shocking family secrets, with nightmarish imagery and gonzo family drama that explore happiness, class, and sacrifice.

10. Dead Mail

This ‘80s-styled conspiracy horror by Joe DeBoer and Kyle McConaghy has a kidnapped synthesizer expert sending desperate letters to a dead letter office. Amateur sleuths unravel a complex mystery, all set to a retro VHS-inspired visual and audio style that lingers long after the credits.

9. The Monkey

Osgood Perkins’ dark comedy centers on a malevolent toy monkey that brings death wherever it goes. Theo James stars as identical twins struggling to contain the chaos. Bloody, twisted, and perfect for gorehounds.

8. I Love You Forever

A psychological horror disguised as romantic drama. Sofia Black-D’Elia navigates a toxic relationship with Ray Nicholson’s character, whose charm turns controlling and abusive. A slow-burn thriller with real-world tension.

7. Together

Michael Shanks’ body-horror love story stars Dave Franco and Alison Brie. Their relationship becomes increasingly grotesque as physical intimacy merges with horrific visual effects. Not for the faint-hearted, but a thrilling dive into body horror.

6. 28 Years Later

Danny Boyle and Alex Garland return to the zombie universe with a gory, stylish, and divisive installment. Alfie Williams leads the story as a young survivor in a zombie-infested world, supported by Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Ralph Fiennes. Cinematography and editing keep every chase pulse-pounding.

5. Companion

Drew Hancock’s twisty sci-fi thriller follows Sophie Thatcher as a love robot manipulated into murder. Jack Quaid plays a delightfully sinister partner in crime. A visually striking, underappreciated gem that is sure to find a cult audience on streaming.

4. Final Destination: Bloodlines

The long-awaited sixth installment in the franchise reinvents the formula with family-centered survival. Creative kills, a flashback opening, and heartfelt moments—including a farewell from Tony Todd—make it a crowd-pleasing success.

3. The Shrouds

David Cronenberg’s latest film blends body horror with corporate intrigue. Vincent Cassel stars as a man installing in-tomb cameras for mourners, turning an unsettling premise into a story that’s grotesque, intimate, and oddly romantic.

2. Weapons

Zach Cregger’s small-town horror explores the nature of evil through compelling characters. Josh Brolin, Julia Garner, and Alden Ehrenreich lead the search for missing children in a town full of secrets, culminating in a shocking and memorable finale.

1. Sinners

Ryan Coogler delivers his most confident film yet: a music-filled horror tale starring Michael B. Jordan as the Smokestack twins. Supernatural chaos, Irish vampires, and unforgettable twists make this a sexy, imaginative, and gorgeously shot addition to 2025’s horror lineup.