Horse-trading for no-confidence motion just a propaganda: Chaudhry Shujaat

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain said on Friday that the claims of horse-trading ahead of the no-confidence motion was just a propaganda, ARY News reported.

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain said in a statement that it is the first no-confidence motion in which no one is buying or selling the votes. He completely rejected the allegations of horse-trading ahead of the no-trust move against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The PML-Q chief said that he read stories in the television and newspapers regarding the ‘sacks of currency notes’ being distributed in the Sindh House by attributing it to the premier.

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain added that a federal minister had threatened the lawmakers to cross the crowd of a million to vote against Imran Khan. He was of the view that if someone has decided to vote for somebody than a crowd of a million could not stop the individual.

He appealed to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and the opposition parties to cancel their rallies and power shows. He said that the governments used to stop rallies but for the first time, a government and the opposition are holding power show on the same issue.

Shujaat said that the opposition parties are insisting to hold power shows following the announcements of the federal government. He warned that the consequences will be borne by all sides in case of any casualty in the public gatherings.

It may be noted here that the PTI government had announced to hold a public gathering at D-Chowk Islamabad on March 27, whereas, the joint opposition decided to hold a rally in Islamabad on March 25 and announced to stay in Islamabad till the voting on the no-confidence motion.

Comments