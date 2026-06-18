Hospital employee fired after trying to sell Kate Middleton's medical records

A former health worker at The London Clinic was fired and formally cautioned after attempting to gain access to, and sell, Kate Middleton’s private medical records while she was in the hospital in January 2024, Britain’s Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) confirmed Wednesday.

What happened: “Deliberate misuse” for profit?

The ICO completed a criminal investigation into the illegal acquisition and transfer of medical data to a third party without permission.

This now-former employee “deliberately misused highly confidential personal information, and a commitment to pass on the data to a third party, for profit; this constituted a clear breach of trust”. Sky News said the case involved the Princess of Wales, although the ICO would not name her. Kensington Palace would not comment on the situation.

Timeline: Surgery in January, investigation launched in March 2024

Kate, 44, underwent surgery at The London Clinic in January 2024 for an unspecified medical condition.

In March, the ICO started an investigation after the hospital admitted that at least one staff member tried to access her medical notes. A few months after surgery Kate revealed that she had started chemotherapy treatment following tests that showed she had an unspecified form of cancer. She was told she was in remission in January 2025.

ICO action: Official caution, but no further failings discovered

The ICO issued the former staff member with an official caution, under section 170(5) of the Data Protection Act 2018, stating that it was “an appropriate and proportionate enforcement response”.

The watchdog found no wider shortcomings in the procedures of The London Clinic, which were enough to “meet the threshold for regulatory enforcement”. The London Clinic CEO, Al Russell, stated: “There is no place at our hospital for those who deliberately betray the trust of our patients and our colleagues” and that “all appropriate steps of investigation, regulation and discipline will be taken.”

Not the first case involving the Royals

In 2012, two DJs made a prank call to King Edward VII’s Hospital, where Kate had been receiving treatment for morning sickness, leading to a breach of privacy and the suicide of nurse Jacintha Saldanha, who transferred the call that divulged the Princess’s condition.

Kate returns to work after treatment

The Duchess said last year that she was in remission and she has returned to carrying out public duties. Her first official trip abroad since her treatment was to Italy last month.