Hostage Netflix Series Review: A Thrilling Yet Predictable Political Drama

Netflix premiered its gripping five-part political thriller, Hostage, on August 21, 2025, showcasing Suranne Jones as British Prime Minister Abigail Dalton and Julie Delpy as French President Vivienne Toussaint, the series has received mixed reviews since its release and here is my take on the political drama that shows UK and French PMs dealing with a high-stakes gamble.

The series weaves a tense narrative as these two powerhouse leaders tackle a torrent of crises in London, ignited by a high-stakes kidnapping. Crafted by Matt Charman, the show promises intrigue but stumbles with formulaic plotting and familiar tropes.

Plot Overview

Hostage follows Abigail Dalton (Suranne Jones), Britain’s newly elected Prime Minister, as she navigates domestic turmoil—defense budget disputes and NHS failures—while her personal life unravels. When armed mercenaries kidnap her husband, Alex (Ashley Thomas), in French Guiana, demanding her resignation, the stakes skyrocket. Meanwhile, French President Vivienne Toussaint (Julie Delpy) emerges as both partner and rival, as the two juggle diplomatic complexities and political survival against internal betrayals from male colleagues.

Stellar Performances by Jones and Delpy

The series’ heart lies in its leading ladies. Suranne Jones delivers a raw, resolute Abigail, torn between national duty and family loyalty. Julie Delpy’s Vivienne exudes sophistication, balancing calculated pragmatism with empathy. Their dynamic chemistry drives the show’s binge-worthy appeal.

Underdeveloped Supporting Cast

Beyond the protagonists, supporting characters lack depth. Abigail’s daughter, Sylvie (Isobel Akuwudike), and Matheo Lewis (Corey Mylchreest) fade into the background, while Alex (Ashley Thomas), central to the kidnapping arc, feels underwritten, diluting the story’s emotional weight.

Narrative and Visual Shortcomings

Despite its compelling premise, Hostage relies on predictable clichés—conspiracies, shady aides, and dramatic confrontations. Themes like gender bias in leadership and nationalism are touched upon but left underdeveloped. Visually, the series lacks flair, with generic backdrops and a flat atmosphere.

Binge-Worthy but Forgettable

With brisk pacing and gripping cliffhangers, Hostage is a compulsive watch, fueled by Jones and Delpy’s magnetic performances. However, its shallow plot and unexplored themes render it forgettable post-binge.

Final Verdict

Hostage is a safe thriller, elevated by Suranne Jones and Julie Delpy’s stellar performances but hindered by a predictable, superficial storyline. It’s a solid pick for a quick weekend binge. Watched Hostage? Share your thoughts!