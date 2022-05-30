Hot and dry weather to persist in several Sindh districts

KARACHI: Very hot and dry weather will persist over central and upper Sindh with daytime maximum temperature range 46-48 Celsius, the Met Office said in a weather report.

The maximum temperature will be 46-48 Celsius in Jacobabad, Larkana, Dadu, Qambar-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Sukkur, Nawabshah and Khairpur districts, according to Pakistan Meteorological Department.

Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas and Umerkot districts to experience maximum temperature between 42-44 Celsius.

Karachi is experiencing a hot, humid and windy weather with maximum temperature remains between 34-36 degree Celsius today. Minimum temperature will remain 28 degree Celsius in the port city.

Humidity will be 75 percent, while the wind direction in the city will be westerly or southwesterly, according to a weather forecast.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) had earlier announced heatwave alert for various districts of central and upper Sindh.

The PDMA had advised concerned departments and district authorities to keep alert to tackle any contingency.

