Hot weather persists in Karachi with feel-like 40 C temperature

KARACHI: Scorching weather persists in Karachi on Tuesday as sea breeze suspended in the city further adding to the intensity of the hot weather.

Met Office has forecast maximum 38 Celsius temperature in city, but the feel-like temperature has been 40 Celsius.

A weather official has predicted rainfall with thunderstorm and strong winds in Karachi on this evening (Monday).

A hot and dry weather prevails in most parts of the country. The Met Office has predicted sporadic rainfall in southeastern Sindh in afternoon in Umarkot, Thar Parkar, Badin and Sujawal districts with strong winds and thunderstorm.

The weather department has also forecast rainfall with strong winds and thunderstorm in parts of Kashmir and adjoining areas.

Yesterday maximum rainfall 53 MM received at Diplo and 31 MM at Islam Kot in Thar Parkar district of Sindh. Mithi received 18mm and Badin 11mm rainfall.