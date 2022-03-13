Hot weather spell grips Karachi, Mercury likely to hit 38 degree

KARACHI: A spell of hot weather continuing in Karachi for the second day with maximum temperature likely to soar to 38 degree Celsius.

The winds blowing from the sea, which used to have a soothing impact over the city’s weather, will likely to remain suspended during the daytime, resulting in a hot and humid weather.

The maximum temperature in Karachi is expected to remain between 36 to 38 degree Celsius, according to the MET Office.

The minimum temperature in the city has been recorded 21 degree Celsius.

The Early Warning Centre of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Saturday predicted a three-day spell of hot weather in the port city.

The hot weather spell will likely to continue till Monday (tomorrow).

The weather forecast said that the humidity levels will also rise during the three-day period, due to which it will feel hotter than the actual temperature.

According to the Met Office, the humidity in the city will range between 30 to 40 percent in the evening.

The wind direction will remain northwest in the day, which will increase the temperature, but it will change to western or southwestern direction in the evening, according to the report.

