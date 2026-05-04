Hot weather to subside tomorrow, next heatwave expected from May 07

KARACHI: The ongoing heatwave Karachi has been expected to subside by Tuesday (tomorrow) a weather department official predicted on Monday.

Deputy Director meteorological department, Anjum Nazeer Zaigham has said that the mercury could drop to 38 Celsius tomorrow.

He said that another heatwave in Sindh is expected to begin from May 07, while next spell of soaring temperatures in Karachi will begin on May 13.

The weather official advised citizens to observe caution, avoid exposure to the Sun, particularly in peak hours of day and get hydrated by drinking maximum water.

The port city sizzled today in the hottest day of this summer as the maximum temperature expected to soar as above as 43 Celsius due to suspension of sea breeze combined with relentless hot, dry northwesterly winds pushing the city into heatwave conditions.

Temperatures soar to 43 Celsius in Hyderabad, while the mercury also goes above 40 Celsius in Nawabshah, Dadu, Larkana, Sanghar, Sakrant and Mirpur Khas districts of Sindh.

Earlier, the Met Office forecast a hot and dry weather in most parts of the country with extremely hot weather conditions in southern areas.

Most of the districts of Sindh and southern districts of Balochistan are likely to experience very hot and dry weather conditions.

Blistering, dry winds swept through Karachi yesterday, throughout the day, driving temperatures sharply upward. According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the city’s weather station at Old Airport recorded a maximum temperature of 40.9°C on Sunday with 52% humidity – making it feel significantly hotter.

The heat index surged four to five degrees above the actual temperature, making conditions feel as high as 45°C. In interior of Sindh, Jacobabad recorded a scorching 46°Celsius, marking it as the hottest district.