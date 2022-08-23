‘House of the Dragon’ premiere touted ‘biggest ever’ with 10 million views

The launching episode of the hotly-anticipated ‘House of The Dragon’ turned out to be the ‘biggest premiere ever’ for HBO.

The first episode of the ‘Dragons’ which premiered on Sunday night drew over 10 million viewers to the streaming portal and television combined, which is the most number of audience for a new original series in the history of HBO.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Moreover, the ‘Thrones’ prequel remained a trending topic of discussion on various social media sites, in addition to being a top trend on the micro-blogging site for more than 14 hours.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by House of the Dragon (@houseofthedragonhbo)

It is pertinent to mention here that the application of HBO Max crashed yesterday following the influx of legions to stream the premiere episode of the fantasy drama. While the first instalment of the series was watched by millions of HBO subscribers, at least 3000 American fans complained of the outage.

HBO later released an official to address the matter. It stated, “House of the Dragon is being successfully viewed by millions of HBO Max subscribers this evening. We’re aware of a small portion of users attempting to connect via Fire TV devices that are having issues and are in the process of resolving for those impacted users.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by House of the Dragon (@houseofthedragonhbo)

The show, set 200 years before the events in the novel series ‘A Song Of Ice and Fire’ by George R.R. Martin started streaming on Sunday, August 21 on HBO Max.

George R.R. Martin has co-written the show with Ryan Condal, while the direction is helmed by Miguel Sapochnik, Greg Yaitanes, Clare Kilner and Geeta Vasant Patel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by House of the Dragon (@houseofthedragonhbo)

Actor Emma D’Arcy plays the main role of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in the web series. Other cast members include Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Matt Smith, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best and Rhys Ifans.

The second episode of ‘House of The Dragon’ will stream on August 28.

Also read: House of The Dragon launched at LA world premiere

Comments