House of the Dragon: Blood is (not) thicker than water

There is a quotation in English that says “Blood is thicker than water” which means family relationships and loyalties are the strongest and most important ones. The third episode of Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon titled Second of His Name shows this is not the case in House Targayen.

The fans know that the family’s decisions are rash. They continue to dwell in chaos and power. The quest for becoming the ruler of the Seven of the Kingdom is splitting the family apart despite them getting united for personal or political agendas.

House of the Dragon, a live adaptation of Fire and Blood of the novel by George R.R. Martin and part of A Song of Ice and Fire book series, showed each member of House Targaryen has their own quest for glory.

We can see how illogically King of the Seven Kingdoms Viserys I Targaryen is behaving. We can’t blame him for that. The patriarch of the House Targaryen is doing the best he can to end the chaos in the realm.

He thinks that he can get the matter sorted out through negotiation, is looking to bring the family together but he does not know that his political decisions are putting him in more trouble whether it be from his brother Daemon Targaryen or his daughter Princess Rhaenerya Targaryen.

Princess Rhaenerya Targaryen is the one who is losing everything and she has every right to question her family members. She is being estranged in a way and is looking to create a new identity for herself.

The situation keeps getting worse for her. The heir to the throne has more trouble and misery coming toward her. Surrounded by influential men and political advisors, she feels like a fish surrounded by sharks who want to gain the upper hand as a woman. Her own family is going against her just for asking for rights.

We can notice how Rhaenerya Targaryen and Daenerys Targaryren are very much alike. The two women are one of the strongest characters in terms of personality. Her character will be inspirational in the future. She looks more driven and will take is bent of taking what is rightfully hers.

There is a saying called, “Try to please everyone and you end up pleasing no one”. The king wants to make everyone happy but has found himself in a quicksand-like situation. Everything he is doing or trying to correct it is making things bad for him or his relatives.

The king is not seeing things right. The ruler’s own counsels are manipulating him and it will result in his family’s division. Of course, the family will be easy to break when there is no unity between them.

Things will continue to get more interesting in the fourth episode King of the Narrow Sea. We have to wait and watch the exciting journey ahead.

