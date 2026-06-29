The cast of House of the Dragon recently opened up about one of the most significant scenes in the latest episode and what it means for Daemon and Rhaenyra moving forward.

The House of the Dragon episode begins with Rhaenyra receiving the devastating news that her son and heir, Jace Targaryen, was killed in the Battle of the Gullet. Speaking to Variety, Emma D’Arcy shared that filming the scene was emotionally draining.

“I think the truth is, for Rhaenyra, it’s an insurmountable loss, and it’s a reality that is too terrible to reckon with,” D’Arcy stated. “So the first feeling, the first instinct, is a sort of utter denial—trying to push back against that dawning, terrible reality. It was a hard day at work.”

D’Arcy also commended Harry Collett, who plays Jace, for giving them space before filming and checking in afterward to make sure they were alright.

By the episode’s conclusion, following the execution of Otto Hightower, Rhaenyra and Daemon finally seize control of the Red Keep. Despite everything that has transpired, D’Arcy believes Rhaenyra still seeks Alicent’s approval, explaining, “Rhaenyra still perceives Alicent as her judge and jury.”

Meanwhile, Matt Smith expressed how meaningful it was to film inside the Red Keep again after so much time away. “It was a bit like returning home,” he stated.