‘House of the Dragon’ premiere crashes HBO Max application

Following the influx of legions to stream the hotly-anticipated premiere episode of ‘House of The Dragon’, some users witnessed an outage on the HBO Max portal.

On Sunday night, the application of HBO Max became unavailable for some users in US after a large number of viewers flocked to the portal to stream the launching episode of the ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel.

While the first instalment of the series was watched by millions of HBO subscribers last night, at least 3000 outages were notified by the American fans of the fantasy drama. Several disappointed users of the streaming portal took to Twitter with their complaints about not being able to watch the much-awaited premiere of the show, in order to witness the return of the Targaryen family after almost three years.

Would be even better if app didn’t crash as soon as tried to watch it. Everything else on the app works fine but House of the Dragon. Watching on Amazon fire stick and have already reset multiple times — Jeremy Wojtecki (@jwojPAC) August 22, 2022

House of the Dragons keeps crashing the HBO MAX app on Fire TV. Other shows don’t crash the app. What is going on? I cleared cache, restarted, deleted/reloaded the app. Nothing works. — lgbeddow (@lgbeddow) August 22, 2022

the site crashed… be fr @hbomax — leah (@LeahsArchive) August 22, 2022

In an official statement from HBO, the spokesperson however informed that the fault is not at their end, but was a glitch with Amazon’s devices which resulted in the crash for their users.

The representative stated, “House of the Dragon is being successfully viewed by millions of HBO Max subscribers this evening.”

“We’re aware of a small portion of users attempting to connect via Fire TV devices that are having issues and are in the process of resolving for those impacted users.”

The show, set 200 years before the events in the novel series ‘A Song Of Ice and Fire’ by George R.R. Martin started streaming on Sunday, August 21 on HBO Max.

George R.R. Martin has co-written the show with Ryan Condal, while the direction is helmed by Miguel Sapochnik, Greg Yaitanes, Clare Kilner and Geeta Vasant Patel.

Actor Emma D’Arcy plays the main role of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in the web series. Other cast members include Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Matt Smith, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best and Rhys Ifans.

