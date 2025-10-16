‘House of the Dragon’ S3 gets exciting update on release date as filming concludes

The Targaryens are one step closer to returning to our screens!

HBO’s House of the Dragon season 3 has finally received an exciting update as the hit Game of Thrones prequel has completed production this week after months of filming at England’s Leavesden Studios.

According to reports by many media outlets, the series is now moving into post-production for an expected summer 2026 release.

HBO’s network head Casey Bloys previously hinted that the show would premiere shortly after the Emmy eligibility cutoff in May, suggesting that the next season of the Game of Thrones prequel debut will arrive in the summer of 2026, most likely in June.

Unlike previous seasons that featured international locations, the third installment was filmed entirely in the United Kingdom.

The season 3 will reportedly have eight episodes and is expected to feature several important moments from George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, including the Battle of the Gullet.

House of the Dragon season 3 is bringing back many old faces including Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, and Olivia Cooke along with few new additions such as Tom Cullen, Joplin Sibtain, Barry Sloane, Adam Brown, and Annie Shapero.

The showrunner and co-creator Ryan Condal revealed last year that the Game of Thrones prequel will conclude with Season 4.