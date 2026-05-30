House of the Dragon S3: HBO spoils major plot in final trailer

HBO released the final trailer of House of the Dragon Season 3. The trailer also revealed the suspenseful events in the trailer as well.

The trailer opened on a field of bodies, with Daemon Targaryen, played by Matt Smith, bashing enemies into the mud while majestic dragons rain fire down on a naval fleet below. The chaos of the Battle of the Gullet quickly gives way to Rhaenyra standing in a conquered King’s Landing, declaring she will secure the city without further bloodshed.

Showrunner Ryan Condal has described the season opener as arguably the craziest episode of television ever made. The battle itself pits Corlys Velaryon and his fleet against Tyland Lannister’s forces and the Triarchy, and it is going to be one of the bloodiest naval engagements in all of Westeros history.

The trailer made it clear that the Iron Throne is already proving to be Rhaenyra’s undoing. Alicent Hightower, played by Olivia Cooke, delivers the trailer’s sharpest line when she warns that the crown is a weight that crushes. She is not wrong. Rhaenyra is surrounded by plots from Team Green, who are actively running smear campaigns in the city streets to undermine her authority.

Even within her own council, loyalties are shifting in ways she cannot yet see. The trailer hints at disagreements, divided loyalties, and the kind of quiet betrayal that tends to hurt far more than any sword. Aemond Targaryen, still riding the fearsome dragon Vhagar, remains a deadly threat. Meanwhile, Rhaenyra remains convinced that removing Aegon II from the picture will unite the kingdom behind her, seemingly unaware of the building resentment among ordinary people under her rule.

Alicent, for her part, appears to be making her own moves, including a moment where she asks visibly shaken Rhaenyra, “Did I not warn you that you would come to this?” Emma D’Arcy, who plays Rhaenyra, has said the character is finally moving into a more active, front-footed position this season after spending two seasons backed into corners. However, the trailer suggests that stepping forward comes at a brutal cost.

If season 2 tested your patience, season 3 looks like it is here to make up for every slow burn. House of the Dragon returns on HBO and Max on June 21.

The outcome of the much-anticipated Battle of the Gullet, the centerpiece naval clash that opens the season, is effectively out in the open. Rhaenyra Targaryen wins the battle and takes over King’s Landing. For fans of George R.R. Martin’s source material, Fire and Blood, this was inevitable.

For everyone else, it is a bittersweet spoiler they might have preferred to discover on screen themselves, though the closing moments of season 2 made this development all but unavoidable.