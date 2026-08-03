‘House of the Dragon’ Season 3 episode 7 ending explained: Ormund’s Secret Deal

The final scene of House of the Dragon’s third episode was one that significantly altered the lore of Fire & Blood. The episode closes on a secret meeting that clarifies how Rhaenyra will face betrayal from two of her dragonriders at Tumbleton. The man behind this plot is none other than Ormund Hightower.

SPOILERS AHEAD

The reason for Ormund Hightower’s apparent confidence in the upcoming Battle of Tumbleton, despite being at a numerical disadvantage, was revealed in Episode 7. Although Daeron and Ser Gwayne doubt him openly, Ormund has been maneuvering in secret. We discover in the final moments of the episode that Ormund has been secretly meeting with Ulf the White when Hugh Hammer is nowhere to be found.

How Ormund Is Flipping Rhaenyra’s Dragonriders

Ormund isn’t meeting with Ulf the White to discuss friendly matters; he’s lavishing praise and drinks upon him, bringing up instances where Daemon humiliated him in front of others, and eventually makes Ulf a tempting offer of Driftmark and the title Lord of the Tides. Ormund is attempting to acquire Rhaenyra’s dragons to add them to his army, which will set up Ulf, and potentially Hugh Hammer, to switch their allegiance during the Battle of Tumbleton.

This will dramatically reframe George R.R. Martin’s “two betrayers” story, as what was originally thought to be the fault of a disloyal character is clearly shown to be Ormund’s master manipulation in the TV series.

Other Major Plot Points of Episode 7

Rhaenyra’s New Dragon Rider: Daeron’s dragon, Tessarion, will now be at Ormund’s side.

Dreamfyre Reveal: For the first time, Helaena is shown riding Dreamfyre in a vision, and torching the smallfolk gathered at the Great Sept.

Sunfyre’s Return: Aegon’s dragon, believed to be dead after Rook’s Rest, will return to defend him.

Lord Corlys’s capture: Lord Corlys Velaryon has been captured by Ser Jon Roxton of Ormund’s army, but it is still unsure whether Ormund wishes to use him as a hostage or an ally.

What Will Happen Next

Tumbleton is nigh: With two of Rhaenyra’s dragonriders ready to switch sides, Ormund is now closer than ever to victory.

Team Black fractures: Corlys will now likely challenge Rhaenyra’s decision to not legitimize his sons.

A devastating dragon battle: The finale seems poised to become the most action-packed episode, with Dreamfyre, Sunfyre, and Tessarion all likely in attendance. Director Nina Lopez-Corrado has revealed that the Dreamfyre scene was storyboarded shot-by-shot and that, “it was only when the actual saddle was delivered… Did it truly feel real”.