House of the Dragon Season 3 trailer out now

KARACHI: HBO has recently released a new trailer for the upcoming sequel “House of the Dragon” Season 3, scheduled to debut on June 21 through the streaming service.

Previously, it was speculated that the series would return in June; however, the network officially announced the fantasy series’ return date on Monday.

The ensemble returning for “House of the Dragon” Season 3 includes Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Rhys Ifans, Fabien Frankel, Steve Toussaint, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Tom Glynn-Carney, Ewan Mitchell, Phia Saban, Sonoya Mizuno, Matthew Needham, Phoebe Campbell, Jefferson Hall, Tom Bennett, Kieran Bew, Kurt Egyiawan, Freddie Fox, Clinton Liberty, Abubakar Salim, and Gayle Rankin.

Moreover, the cast is expanding with Tommy Flanagan playing Roderick Dustin, Dan Fogler starring as Ser Torrhen Manderly, and James Norton joining as Ormund Hightower.

The video’s logline is as follows: “Absolute power is within grasp. #HOTD Season 3 returns this June on HBO Max.”