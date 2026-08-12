'House of the Dragon' Season 4 progressing on schedule, confirms showrunner Ryan Condal

Showrunner Ryan Condal has assured fans that development for House of the Dragon Season 4 is moving forward smoothly and strictly according to plan.

Despite the significant gap between broadcast seasons, the creative team behind HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel has already laid the groundwork for the show’s fourth and final chapter.

Writing Nearly Complete Ahead of 2027 Filming

Speaking on the structure of the overarching story arc, Condal revealed that the writing team designed Seasons 3 and 4 as a unified “superstructure” to ensure a cohesive build toward the series finale.

Ryan Condal says Season 4 is “essentially written” and the full scripts are now being finalized for studio review.

Filming isn’t far off either — principal photography is set to begin in early 2027. Condal compared juggling the huge cast, VFX work, and massive set pieces to managing a “Jenga tower.”

If the show sticks to its usual production schedule, fans can expect Season 4 to premiere around mid-2028, likely in June.

What to Expect in the Final Season

With HBO officially confirming that Season 4 will bring the Targaryen civil war to a definitive close, the upcoming finale aims to deliver the show’s most ambitious scale yet.

1. Expanding the Lore: Condal teased that the final season will introduce new locations, fresh historical characters, and previously unseen dragons from George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood.

2. The Climax of the Civil War: Following dramatic escalations in Season 3, the final chapter will track the fallout of the Targaryen clash for the Iron Throne.

3. Controlling the Narrative: Condal expressed gratitude for the opportunity to end the series on their own terms, noting that having a clear four-season plan allows the writers to deliver a satisfying, intentional conclusion.

While fans face a wait until 2028 for the final episodes, pre-production is moving steadily behind the scenes to deliver a massive farewell to the House of the Dragon.