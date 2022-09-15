‘House of the Dragon’ star opens up on season two return

House of the Dragon actor Emily Carey opened up on whether she will return in the second season of Game Of Thrones prequel or not.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Emily Carey plays the younger version of Queen Alicent Hightower. She is the wife of King Viserys Targaryen and stepmother of Princess Rhaenerya Targaryen.

The celebrity said she would love to work reprise her role in the future.

“It’s been spoken about, conversations have happened, but, in all honesty, I know absolutely nothing and I have no idea,” she said in an interview. “Of course, I would love to come back. It depends on how it’s received and where they want to take the show next. I’m just going with the flow!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by House of the Dragon (@houseofthedragonhbo)

Emily Carey, speaking about how the age gap of the characters affected her acting process, said it was challenging as she found the relationship with her character’s father and the king hard.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by House of the Dragon (@houseofthedragonhbo)

“I don’t have a dad. And I also have never had a romantic interest — especially not with an older man. So to navigate those relationships and the journeys that those individual relationships go on was super challenging,” he said.

Related – Henry Cavill in talks for role in House of the Dragon: report

She added: “As actors, we bring a lot of ourselves to the people that we play. I want it to be as grounded and as truthful as possible. But especially when it’s put into a world and dialect you don’t normally speak in, you can feel very far removed from the characters.

“Of course, none of it’s real and as actors we love to step out of our comfort zones. I enjoyed it. It was a lot of fun trying to navigate those relationships. But it was difficult at times, I’ll be honest.”

Comments