House of the Dragons S3: HBO releases first trailer

HBO released the first trailer for “House of the Dragon” Season 3 on Thursday, which debuts in June. The upcoming season is said not to be the last one, as HBO has confirmed a planned four-season run for the show.

The fantasy drama series, which is based on author George R.R. Martin’s “Fire & Blood” novel detailing the history of House Targaryen, is set roughly 200 years before the events of “Game of Thrones.”

The Season 3 trailer dropped ahead of the upcoming finale for “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms,” another HBO prequel set 90 years before “Game of Thrones” and about 75 years after “House of the Dragon”.

The trailer showed Aemond Targaryen sitting on the Iron Throne after his brother Aegon was disfigured last season and his mother, Queen Alicent Hightower, secretly left King’s Landing in order to surrender the city to her best friend-turned-rival Rhaenyra’s forces. It’s also revealed that Rhaenyra has discovered new dragons to add to her army, which would be a disaster for Alicent and her family. More large-scale battles are teased, including what appears to be the iconic Battle of the Gullet, where Rhaenyra’s son Jace flies his dragon against House Velaryon’s navy.

Returning cast members for “Hosue of the Dragon” Season 3 include Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, Matthew Needham, Tom Bennett, Kieran Bew, Kurt Egyiawan, Freddie Fox, Clinton Liberty, Gayle Rankin and Abubakar Salim.

New cast members joining “House of the Dragon” for its third season include James Norton as Ormund Hightower, Tommy Flanagan as Lord Roderick Dustin, Dan Fogler as Ser Torrhen Manderly, Tom Cullen as Ser Luthor Largent, Joplin Sibtain as Ser “Bold” Jon Roxton, and Barry Sloane as Ser Adrian Redfort.

Martin co-created the series with Ryan Condal. Both are executive producers, with Condal serving as showrunner. Sara Hess, Melissa Bernstein, Kevin de la Noy, Vince Gerardis, David Hancock and Philippa Goslett also executive produce. Clare Kilner, Nina Lopez-Corrado, Andrij Parekh and Loni Peristere direct Season 3 episodes.