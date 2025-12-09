House roof collapse claims three lives in Lahore

LAHORE: Three people were killed when the roof of a house collapsed on Lahore’s GT Road, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing rescue officials.

Rescue 1122 teams managed to extricate two individuals who were trapped under the debris alive. The deceased have been identified as Ahmed Qadeer, Ameer Hamza, and Arsalan Mazhar.

Two others, Abdul Rahman and Haider Yasir, sustained injuries in the incident and were shifted to a nearby hospital along with the bodies of the deceased.

Earlier, at least seven people, including five children, lost their lives and several others were injured when the roof of a private academy collapsed in Sukheke town near Pindi Bhattian.

Rescue teams rushed to the scene immediately after the incident was reported and launched a search and rescue operation. Several individuals, including students, were trapped under the rubble. Seven bodies have been recovered so far.

The deceased include five children, while the injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital where they are receiving medical treatment.