Housemaid murdered after alleged rape in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Police have registered a case against an industrialist’s son for allegedly raping and murdering a 17-year-old housemaid in Faisalabad city of Punjab, ARY News reported.

According to sources, the case registered in Millat Town police station states that they 17-year-old girl was murdered in Paradise valley after alleged rape. The victim’s father filed the case against the industrialist’s son accusing him of brutal rape and murder.

“My 17-year-old daughter works as a housemaid at industrialist house, she has been murdered by 5 employees including industrialist’s son. The accused confessed that they strangled my daughter to death,” victim father stated in the FIR.

According to police officials, the case is close to rape and murder as the rope mark can be seen on the neck, whereas, the post-mortem findings will surely get more clarificaion.

Comments