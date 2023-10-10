Housemaid robs PPP leader’s house in Karachi

KARACHI: Pakistan People Party (PPP) MPA’s house was robbed by her housemaid in Karachi, ARY News reported.

As per details, the former PPP MPA from Sindh Sadia Javed’s housemaid robbed gold worth Rs 8.5 million and Rs 0.5 cash before fleeing.

The FIR was registered in Darakhshan police station which stated that the housemaid left the PPP leader’s house after completing work on October 6 but it was revealed on October 7 that she had stolen the gold and cash.

Earlier, the vehicle of Miuttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Haider Abbas Rizvi was snatched from his driver outside a private hospital in the limits of Gulshan-e-Iqbal police station.

Police have registered a case on the complaint of Haider Abbas Rizvi’s driver. According to the FIR, the driver said he parked the vehicle outside a private hospital in Gulshan-e-Iqbal after dropping off Haider Abbas Rizvi’s family.

The driver further told the police that two unidentified armed men tortured him and drove away from the vehicle after taking him hostage.

In a separate incident,a 72-year-old man was gunned down by robbers during a robbery bid in Karachi’s Qasba Colony on Monday.

According to details, the incident took place in Islamia Colony in Qasba Town, wherein a 72-year-old man – identified as Habibullah – was gunned down by robbers, who were chasing the victim’s grandson.

The robbers were chasing the victim’s grandson, who left the bank with Rs1 million cash and was heading towards home.