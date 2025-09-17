Amanda Seyfried faces off against 'Housemaid' Sydney Sweeney in intense trailer - Watch

Movie giant Lionsgate Films has finally unveiled the two and half minute long official trailer of Hollywood starlets Amanda Seyfried and Sydney Sweeney-led Todd Lieberman’s thriller, ‘The Housemaid’.

The intense trailer, released on Tuesday evening, sees the face-off between Mrs. Nina Winchester (Amanda Seyfried), wife of Andrew Winchester, and Millie Calloway (Sydney Sweeney), a live-in housemaid of the family, who comes with a troubled past, and later starts to discover the dark secrets that the elite household holds beneath the surface.

The unsettling tension between Nina and Millie grows further when the former gives the housemaid a key to her room to make her feel safe.

At the same time, Millie seems to be also guarding some secret past. In one of the scenes, she leaves the interview with Nina with a sly smile, but her expression switches to more serious, rather angered, hinting that she faked her innocence to the employer.

Besides Sweeney and Seyfried at odds as housemaid and housewife, the psychological thriller also features Brandon Sklenar, Michele Morrone, Elizabeth Perkins and Mark Grossman in the cast. Emmy-nominated filmmaker Paul Feig helmed the direction of the title from a Rebecca Sonnenshine-penned screenplay, based on Freida McFadden’s best-selling novel of the same name.

Sweeney, Seyfried and McFadden also serve as executive producers on the project.

‘The Housemaid’ is scheduled to arrive in theatres on December 19.