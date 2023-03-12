Houses of PTI office-bearers raided in Karachi

KARACHI: Police in an overnight raid arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf secretary-general Karachi chapter, Arslan Taj has been ‘arrested’, ARY News reported.

According to PTI Sindh spokesperson, Shehzad Qureshi, Sindh police ‘raided’ houses of party leaders including Khurram Sher Zaman, Arslan Taj and Raja Azhar.

Raja Azhar and Khurram Sher Zaman were not present at their residence during the raid, Qureshi said and added Arslan Taj has been taken into custody during the raid.

PTI Sindh spokesperson further the families of the party leaders were ‘threatened’ by raiding the police party.

He demanded of Sindh CM and IG the immediate release of Arslan Taj.

Earlier, Islamabad police conducted raids to arrest the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf office-bearers before the arrival of the Imran Khan-led convoy of PTI long march.

Islamabad police conducted raids to arrest PTI office-bearers before the arrival of Imran Khan-led marchers in the federal capital.

Sources said that the houses of PTI’s local office-bearers were raided by the capital police. It was learnt that police officials were eyeing to arrest those individuals who were collecting funds for the PTI long march.

