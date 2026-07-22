WASHINGTON D.C.: The conflict in the Middle East has entered another dangerous phase as the Bab al-Mandab Strait emerges as a new flashpoint. Following months of tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen have announced a naval blockade targeting Saudi Arabia, fueling concerns over global energy supplies and international maritime trade.

The Houthis declared that the blockade would take immediate effect, warning that Saudi-linked vessels and exports passing through the Bab al-Mandab Strait could become targets. Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said the move was being taken under an “eye for an eye” policy, accusing Saudi Arabia of imposing a blockade on Yemen for nearly 12 years by restricting ports and airports and damaging the country’s economy.

The announcement comes amid renewed hostilities following last week’s attack on Sanaa International Airport, which the Houthis blamed on Saudi Arabia. In response, the group launched ballistic missiles toward Abha International Airport in southern Saudi Arabia. The Saudi-led coalition claimed its air defenses successfully intercepted the missiles.

The Bab al-Mandab Strait is one of the world’s most strategically important maritime chokepoints, connecting the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden and the Arabian Sea. It serves as a vital gateway to the Suez Canal, making it essential for trade between Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. Millions of barrels of crude oil and vast quantities of commercial cargo pass through the waterway every day.

Energy analysts warn that any prolonged disruption in the Bab al-Mandab Strait could significantly reduce global oil supplies and further destabilize energy markets. With the Strait of Hormuz already facing persistent security threats, simultaneous disruptions at both waterways could trigger a major global energy and shipping crisis.

The Saudi-led coalition rejected the Houthi announcement, saying immediate measures were being taken to safeguard commercial shipping in the Red Sea. Coalition officials warned that any attempt to threaten international navigation would be met with a swift and decisive response.

The Houthi declaration has already sent shockwaves through global financial markets, with crude oil prices rising amid fears of supply disruptions. Analysts say that if both the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab al-Mandab Strait become unsafe for commercial shipping, the consequences could extend far beyond the Middle East, threatening global trade, increasing transportation costs, and driving energy prices sharply higher.