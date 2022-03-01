How charged parking places are auctioned, SHC asks KMC

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Tuesday resented over the KMC and DMCs on the issue of illegal collection of parking fee in the city, ARY News reported.

“The problem has intensified to an extent where every one is demanding parking fee where ever you park your vehicle”, Justice Iqbal Kalhoro remarked.

“Tell the court, under which law charged parking places are auctioned,” the bench questioned the concerned authorities. “Inform the court about the procedure of action, otherwise contempt of court proceedings will be initiated,” the bench warned.

“DMC East collects parking fee from 20 parking places,” Saima Rao Advocate said. “Parking fee is received under the law from the service roads and outside the wedding halls,” the counsel said.

“The KMC is collecting parking fee from over 49 charged parking places in the city,” the lawyer said. “The authorities entertain any complaint against illegal recovery of the parking fee,” the counsel further said.

DMC East has not yet received any complaint with regard to illegal recovery of the parking fee, the lawyer said.

The high court summoned a detailed report over the matter by March 14.

The District Municipal Committee (DMC) South Karachi earlier in a report in the court informed that there was no evidence found regarding excessive parking charges in the DMC South and it is being charged as per the notification of the local council.

The report submitted by the DMC South charged parking director stated that the DMC was charging Rs10 for motorcycle and Rs20 for the smaller four-wheeler for 24 hours parking.

The parking fees for the coach is fixed at Rs50 and Rs100 for bus or truck, the report said. The court was informed that the DMC use to auction the parking sites and contractors are deputed to collect the parking fees.

The DMC in its report turned down the allegations of the applicant about charging excessive fees and termed the parking slips submitted with the court as ‘fake’.

