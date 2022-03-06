How cheap will be iPhone SE 3? Read about price and expected specs

The phone is expected to be released on March 8, 2022, as Apple has already confirmed a launch event on the same day at 11:30 PM IST.

According to a well-known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the new iPhone SE 3 or iPhone SE 2022 will have a similar look to the current iPhone SE/iPhone SE 2 model and will be available in red, white and black colours.

The new Apple phone is also expected to begin mass manufacturing this month and is expected to ship 25 million to 30 million units this year.

In a tweet by GSMArena, the iPhone SE 3 would embody mmW and Sub-6 GHz 5G bands will be powered by an Apple Bionic A15 chipset. Apple’s latest iPhone 13 phones are powered by the same chipset. The new phone will come with three storage options: 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB.

If you’re not familiar, Apple does not allow iPhone owners to extend internal storage via microSD card, as many Android devices do. We should expect a tiny 4.7-inch display and a single back camera considering the latest iPhone SE 3 is reported to be similar to iPhone SE 2.

Other features could include a single selfie camera inside a hole-punch cutout, a home button, a charging lightning connector, and greater wireless connectivity. The phone will not feature the Face ID.

The pricing of the iPhone SE 3 is expected to be around $200, which is roughly Rs35,000. The lower price tag is an effort by Apply to get more people in to their “ecosystem”.