How did Lewis Pullman shape his destiny through diverse film roles?

American actor Lewis Pullman continued to carve out a distinct career path. One of his moves includes ambitious independent films and major studio projects.

In the recent film In The Testament of Ann Lee, Pullman appeared in a bold musical drama inspired by the controversial religious leader Ann Lee, a role that demanded emotional vulnerability as well as singing and dancing, a challenge he welcomed.

Whilst reflecting on why the project resonated with him, Pullman explained, “A role can really speak to you one year, and then if it doesn’t get made, you can either become uninterested in the questions being asked within that character, or you’ve already answered them”.

For him, Ann Lee represented an opportunity to push into unfamiliar territory and explore something creatively risky. He added, “I wanted to do something I haven’t done before”.

Pullman described himself as an actor who thrives on collaboration rather than isolation. He candidly added, “I’m not a great actor in solitude”. “I really rely on collaboration and direction, and I enjoy being dared to do something”. That mindset helped him embrace the intensity of the role and the unconventional nature of the film.

At the same time, Pullman is making his mark in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, appearing as Bob, also known as the Sentry, in Thunderbolts. Seeing himself in the superhero suit for the first time was a surreal experience.

“It definitely made me think, ‘Where am I? What am I doing?’” he said, recalling the moment with humour as he adjusted to the physical and psychological weight of the character.

Throughout his career, Pullman has leaned on guidance from his father, Bill Pullman, whose filmography spans decades. Lewis shared that his dad always prioritises story and character above all else. “He always goes story first, and writing first, and character first,” Pullman said.

After reading the Thunderbolts script, Bill Pullman’s response reassured him: “There’s a lot to do here. Yeah. I think there’s a lot to be done”.

Growing up in a creative household shaped Lewis Pullman’s values, but not in the way many might expect. He has said his family didn’t watch much television and focused instead on meaningful connections. Whilst explaining he said, “It was always soul-based. Finding those people that feel like your brother or sister from another life”.

As Pullman continued to move between intimate character studies and large-scale franchise films. His choices reflected both ambition and intention. With Ann Lee and his expanding Marvel role, Lewis Pullman is defining his own voice, one rooted in curiosity, collaboration, and a deep respect for storytelling.