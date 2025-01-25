From ‘Emilia Perez’ to ‘Wicked’: How did Oscars Best Picture nominees fare at Box Office?

This year’s Oscar best picture nominees have had different lives at theatres so far.

‘Dune: Part Two’ and ‘Wicked’ are among last year’s blockbusters that will compete for the film’s top prize when the Academy Awards are held on March 2. ‘The Brutalist’, which snagged 10 nominations overall on Thursday, has been in a very limited theatrical run but will expand to more theatres this week.

Here’s a look at how much this year’s Best Picture nominees have earned at the domestic and worldwide box office, which according to the reported figures have earned more than $1.6 billion worldwide so far.

‘Anora’ – 6 nominations

Domestic: $15 million

$15 million Worldwide: $32 million

‘The Brutalist’ – 10 nominations

Domestic: $6 million

$6 million Worldwide: Not available

‘A Complete Unknown’ – 8 nominations

Domestic: $59 million

$59 million Worldwide: $61 million

‘Conclave’ – 8 nominations

Domestic: $32 million

$32 million Worldwide: $76 million

‘Dune: Part Two’ – 5 nominations

Domestic: $283 million

$283 million Worldwide: $715 million

‘Emilia Perez’ – 13 nominations

No box office totals for ‘Emilia Perez’ were reported by Netflix.

‘I’m Still Here’ – 3 nominations

Domestic: $162,000

$162,000 Worldwide: Not available

‘Nickel Boys’ – 2 nominations

Domestic: $1.1 million

$1.1 million Worldwide: Not available

‘The Substance’ – 5 nominations

Domestic: $17 million

$17 million Worldwide: $45 million

‘Wicked’ – 10 nominations

Domestic: $466 million

$466 million Worldwide: $710 million

