From ‘Emilia Perez’ to ‘Wicked’: How did Oscars Best Picture nominees fare at Box Office?

This year’s Oscar best picture nominees have had different lives at theatres so far.
‘Dune: Part Two’ and ‘Wicked’ are among last year’s blockbusters that will compete for the film’s top prize when the Academy Awards are held on March 2. ‘The Brutalist’, which snagged 10 nominations overall on Thursday, has been in a very limited theatrical run but will expand to more theatres this week.
Here’s a look at how much this year’s Best Picture nominees have earned at the domestic and worldwide box office, which according to the reported figures have earned more than $1.6 billion worldwide so far.
‘Anora’ – 6 nominations
- Domestic: $15 million
- Worldwide: $32 million
‘The Brutalist’ – 10 nominations
- Domestic: $6 million
- Worldwide: Not available
‘A Complete Unknown’ – 8 nominations
- Domestic: $59 million
- Worldwide: $61 million
‘Conclave’ – 8 nominations
- Domestic: $32 million
- Worldwide: $76 million
‘Dune: Part Two’ – 5 nominations
- Domestic: $283 million
- Worldwide: $715 million
‘Emilia Perez’ – 13 nominations
No box office totals for ‘Emilia Perez’ were reported by Netflix.
‘I’m Still Here’ – 3 nominations
- Domestic: $162,000
- Worldwide: Not available
‘Nickel Boys’ – 2 nominations
- Domestic: $1.1 million
- Worldwide: Not available
‘The Substance’ – 5 nominations
- Domestic: $17 million
- Worldwide: $45 million
‘Wicked’ – 10 nominations
- Domestic: $466 million
- Worldwide: $710 million
