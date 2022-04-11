How does Hira Mani take care of her home? Husband reveals 

Famed celebrity couple Hira Mani and Salman Saqib Sheikh (Mani) recently appeared in ARY Digital’s ‘Shan e Suhoor’ with host Nida Yasir.

As per the details, the beloved duo sat down with the host of ‘Shan-e-Suhoor’ for a candid conversation and spoke about home, family, and kids at length.

While responding to a question about whether the actor made any blunders after getting married, Hira revealed, “Not any disasters as such but I started intense cleaning sessions at home.”

“Either I’m washing terrace or sometimes cleaning fridge which became hectic for others around,” said ‘Ye Na Thi Humari Qismat’ actor.

“She is obsessed with cleaning even now,” elaborated her husband. “Whenever she has break from her shoots or she is at home, all the maids get worried.”

The celeb also disclosed that she has installed cameras at home now and keeps a close check on cleaners as well as instructs them while being away at work.

Moreover, speaking about the disagreements between the couple, Salman said, “The thing which irritates me is that Hira blindly trusts others and starts spending money on them.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hira Mani (@hiramaniofficial)

“I ask her to just help the needy and deserving people but she can’t recognize such people. God has given you brain to recognize such things.”

“I believe that if Allah provides everything to the cheaters and bad people around us, then who are we to judge someone that is he a needy person or not,” she defended. “I like to help people.”

Comments