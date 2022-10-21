How does WhatsApp’s ‘create call link’ feature work?

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp has developed a series of new features to improve the user experience on its forum. The ‘create call link’ is the latest addition to the list, but how does it work?

The purpose of the new feature is to make it possible for all WhatsApp users to join a call by just clicking on a link. A similar feature is available on Zoom and other platforms.

WABetainfo said, “You can even select the call type (voice or video) when you create a link for a call, and when more than two persons join the call, the connection automatically becomes a group call. Additionally, calls made utilising a link are still end-to-end encrypted, meaning that anyone who didn’t join the call cannot hear what is being spoken on it.”

The call links are end-to-end encrypted.

You can share the link with an individual or group, or copy the URL and distribute it in another way.

Here’s how to create Call Link on WhatsApp:

Select and click on the Calls tab.

Select Create Call Link.

Choose between a voice call or a video call.

To transmit a link using WhatsApp or another app, select Share Link or Copy Link.

To prevent call links from being guessed, each time you create a call link, the URL will be unique, secure, and have 22-character IDs.

If you forget or misplace the link you’ve generated, call links are simple to make. If users plan to utilise the, they can even store the.

Also Read: WhatsApp edit message feature looks almost ready to launch

On iOS and Android, call links are currently supported in the calls tab. Users who have been blocked cannot dial a number by clicking the link.

Comments