How drinking water minerals help reduce high blood pressure naturally

High blood pressure is often called a silent killer, impacting millions worldwide and greatly raising the chances of heart disease and stroke. Even with lifestyle adjustments and medicines, many patients find it hard to keep their blood pressure within healthy levels.

Now, researchers from Emory University have discovered a surprisingly simple, natural solution that could help lower blood pressure levels: adding calcium and magnesium to drinking water.

The recent study, published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, began by observing coastal communities in Bangladesh. Residents in these areas source their drinking water either from freshwater ponds or groundwater wells.

The groundwater naturally contains higher levels of salt. Because sodium is commonly linked to hypertension, scientists initially expected the well-water drinkers to exhibit higher blood pressure.

However, researchers found the exact opposite. People drinking the saltier groundwater had lower blood pressure than those drinking the fresh pond water. This unexpected discovery prompted the research team, led by Abu Mohammed Naser, to investigate further by testing the participants’ urine.

The tests revealed that those drinking the well water had significantly higher levels of calcium and magnesium in their bodies. These vital minerals were effectively offsetting the harmful effects of the salt.

Science has long shown that calcium helps blood vessels contract and relax properly, while magnesium keeps blood vessels relaxed and supports healthy muscle function. Without adequate amounts of these minerals, blood vessels can stiffen, driving up blood pressure.

This discovery points toward a highly accessible and affordable public health strategy. Researchers suggest that fortifying public drinking water with calcium and magnesium—similar to how fluoride is added to protect dental health—could become a global standard.

This approach would be especially life-saving in lower-income areas where access to healthcare and balanced diets is limited.

Although scientists emphasize the need for further research to determine safe dosages for widespread use in water treatment, this study offers new hope. Drinking a glass of mineral-rich water daily might soon be an effective measure against hypertension.