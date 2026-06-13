Ella Langley isn’t just having a moment — she’s making history. Her breakout single “Choosin’ Texas” has now spent 28 consecutive weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart in 2026, the longest run ever by a solo female country artist.

The Record-Breaking Run

Released October 17, 2025 as the lead single from her second album Dandelion, “Choosin’ Texas” first hit No. 1 in December 2025 and hasn’t left the top spot all year. The song just passed Gabby Barrett’s “I Hope” to claim the outright record for solo women on the chart.

Its crossover power is just as huge. The track logged 10 non-consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, plus chart-topping runs in Australia, Canada, Ireland and New Zealand. It also made Langley the first female country artist to simultaneously top the Hot 100, Hot Country Songs, and Country Airplay charts.

“Choosin’ Texas” Dominates 2026 Charts

Langley currently owns the top of Hot Country Songs. For five straight weeks, she’s held No. 1 with “Choosin’ Texas,” No. 2 with “Be Her,” and No. 3 with “I Can’t Love You Anymore” featuring Morgan Wallen — a multi-week triple no other woman has achieved.

The song’s success helped Langley win the Powerhouse Award at the Billboard 2026 Women in Music event on April 29, presented by Lainey Wilson. The award honors artists who dominated streaming, sales, and radio.

The Miranda Lambert Kangaroo Story Behind the Song

“Choosin’ Texas” was born at a writing retreat in October 2024. Langley co-wrote it with Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, and Joybeth Taylor, and co-produced it with Lambert and Ben West.

The hook came from a wild Lambert story: She once got pulled over with a dog in the backseat and a pet kangaroo in the passenger seat. When the cop let her go, Langley blurted, “She’s from Texas, I can tell”. In 30 minutes, that line became the chorus: “She’s from Texas, I can tell by the way he’s two-steppin’ ’round the room”.

Lambert also sings background vocals and plays guitar is by Tom Bukovac. Lambert appears in the all-star music video with Luke Grimes and Ava Phillippe.

From Alabama to Country Superstardom

Born in Hope Hull, Alabama, Langley first broke through with her 2024 debut Hungover and the viral Riley Green duet “You Look Like You Love Me”. Dandelion arrived April 10, 2026, cementing her as country’s newest superstar.

WSJ calls her fans “Ella fellas” — burly guys who film themselves trying to resist singing along, only to belt the chorus by the end. With vintage honky-tonk charm and modern streaming dominance, Langley “pleases both constituencies” — traditionalists and new fans alike.